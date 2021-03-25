Report: Jets Had Discussions With RB James Conner

According to Manish Mehta, the Jets had discussions with RB James Conner as they looked to address the position in free agency.

New York signed RB Tevin Coleman on Wednesday, which seemingly would address their need at the position. Mehta adds they looked into signing RB Chris Carson as well before he went back to the Seahawks.

Conner, the former Steelers running back, remains available as the second week of free agency nears its end.

Conner, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.

Conner is testing the open marker as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Conner appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and rushed for 721 yards on 169 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 35 receptions for 215 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.