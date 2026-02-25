Report: Nick Sirianni’s Future Hinges On Success Of Offense, Jalen Hurts

According to Jason La Canfora, the future of Eagles HC Nick Sirianni hinges on the success of QB Jalen Hurts and new OC Sean Mannion in 2026.

One anonymous general manager told La Canfora that Sirianni must know his job is in jeopardy if things don’t work out next season, noting that Philadelphia moved on from Doug Pederson a few years after winning Super Bowl LII.

“Sirianni has to know his job is on the line with this (offensive coordinator) hire,” the GM said. “Doug Peterson was out of there a couple of years after winning their first Super Bowl. Howie and Jeffrey will do whatever they think they have to do. Everything is always on the table.”

La Canfora reports that other offensive coordinator candidates had “trepidation” about the situation in Philadelphia.

One agent of a coordinator the Eagles were interested in called the organization a “hornet nest,” and it scared some candidates off: “It’s a hornet nest there right now with Hurts. It scared some guys off.”

League sources told La Canfora that there is a “strong expectation” that Sirianni will be working closely with QB Jalen Hurts and Mannion to help boost their offensive scheme.

Sirianni, 44, began his coaching career at Mount Union back in 2004 as their defensive backs coach. After a few years at IUP, the Chiefs hired Sirianni as their offensive quality control coach, and he held a few positions before joining the Chargers in 2013.

Sirianni served as the Chargers’ offensive quality control coach and QBs coach before moving to WRs coach in 2016. He was hired by the Colts as their offensive coordinator in 2018.

The Eagles hired Sirianni to be their next head coach after firing HC Doug Pederson in 2021. They then signed him to a multi-year extension back in May.

In five years in Philadelphia, Sirianni has a record of 59-26 (.694 winning percentage) with four trips to the playoffs, two Super Bowl appearances, and a Super Bowl victory in 2024.