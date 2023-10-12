Report: Other Teams Expect Broncos To Trade WR Jerry Jeudy

According to a report from Matt Lombardo, multiple league sources have told him they expect the Denver Broncos to trade WR Jerry Jeudy before the October 31 trade deadline.

A personnel director for an NFC team confirmed to Lombardo that they’ve held some internal discussions about a trade for Jeudy.

Trade interest in Jeudy has dated back to last year before the trade deadline and continued through the offseason and Denver’s poor start to the 2023 season.

Dianna Russini has reported the Broncos are not as interested in moving players on offense, for now, and HC Sean Payton said they’re not openly shopping anyone even though they’re getting calls.

But it would not be a surprise to see the team pull the trigger on a trade involving Jeudy or other players in the coming weeks.

Jeudy, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020 out of Alabama. He is in the fourth year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season this past March worth $12.978 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Jeudy has appeared in four games for the Broncos and caught 17 passes on 24 targets for 208 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jeudy and the Broncos ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.