Report: Ryan Tannehill ‘Very Likely’ Out For Season

Paul Kuharsky, citing multiple sources, is reporting that Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is “very likely” out for the season after suffering a second right ankle injury during the team’s Week 15 loss to the Chargers.

Tannehill’s ankle injury could require surgery and lead to him being placed on injured reserve.

Titans rookie QB Malik Willis has been preparing to start this week and would likely serve as the team’s starter for the season should Tannehill, in fact, be out for the season.

Tennessee also signed Joshua Dobbs on Wednesday for more depth at the position.

Tannehill, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

In 2022, Tannehill has appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns.