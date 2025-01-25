Report: Titans, Browns & Giants Asked Shedeur Sanders To Not Practice At Shrine Bowl

Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports reports that the Titans, Browns and Giants all expected Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to not practice at the Shrine Bowl.

McDonald mentions that Sanders met with all three teams and all of them are “entertaining the idea of taking him.”

According to McDonald, Sanders and his QBs coach decided last week to not practice and the meetings with the team “only strengthened that decision.”

Sanders is considered to be one of the top-two quarterback prospects in this year’s draft and a likely top-10, possibly top-5 pick when all is said and done.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.