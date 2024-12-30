Rex Ryan Expects To Interview For Jets HC Opening

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rex Ryan is a possible candidate to interview for the Jets HC vacancy.

ESPN’s Jake Asman said Ryan expects to talk with the Jets about the opening when the season ends.

Ryan, 62, began his coaching career back in 1987 at Eastern Kentucky. He worked for several schools before being hired by the Ravens as their DL coach in 1999.

Ryan eventually worked his way up to assistant HC/defensive coordinator before the Jets hired him as their head coach in 2009. He was fired after six years in New York and immediately hired by the Bills as their head coach.

Buffalo would fire Ryan in 2016 after two seasons and he’s been working as an analyst for ESPN ever since.

For his career, Ryan’s teams produced a record of 61-66 (48 percent), which includes two postseason appearances and two trips to the AFC Championship game.