Rex Ryan & Vance Joseph Interviewed With Broncos This Weekend For DC Job

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos interviewed ESPN analyst and veteran NFL coach Rex Ryan for their defensive coordinator job on Saturday.

Based on other reports, this seems like this was the second interview between the Broncos and Ryan, which supports the reports that Ryan is one of the top candidates to get the job.

Schefter adds former Broncos HC and Cardinals DC Vance Joseph is also among a handful of candidates for the role. Mike Klis indicates Joseph also interviewed a second time with Denver, with Troy Renck reporting it was on Friday.

Klis adds new Broncos HC Sean Payton may have another interview or two on deck before making his decision.

Ryan, 60, began his coaching career back in 1987 at Eastern Kentucky. He worked for a number of schools before being hired by the Ravens as their DL coach in 1999.

Ryan eventually worked his way up to assistant HC/defensive coordinator before the Jets hired him as their head coach in 2009. He was fired after six years in New York and immediately hired by the Bills as their head coach.

Buffalo would fire Ryan in 2016 after two seasons and he’s been working as an analyst for ESPN ever since.

For his career, Ryan’s teams produced a record of 61-66 (48 percent), which includes two postseason appearances and two trips to the AFC Championship game.

Joseph, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers as their assistant defensive backs coach back in 2005. He spent six years in San Francisco before joining the Texans as their DBs coach in 2011.

After three years in Houston and two more with the Bengals, Joseph was hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator. The Broncos would hire him as their head coach a year later, but elected to move after two seasons.

The Cardinals hired Joseph as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his two years as Broncos head coach, Joseph led the team to a record of 11-21 (34.3 percent) and no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Broncos’ DC vacancy as the news is available.