Richard Seymour Joining Tom Brady’s Ownership Bid With Raiders

According to Pro Football Talk, former Patriots and Raiders DL Richard Seymour is nearing a deal to become a minority owner and limited partner with the Raiders.

He would join former teammate and QB Tom Brady, who has also been in the process of buying a stake in the team.

PFT reports the two would own about 10.4 of the team if/when the deal is approved by the other owners.

Brady has been trying to buy a stake in the Raiders for around a year now, with the deal hitting multiple obstacles in the process of approval.

Per PFT, Seymour’s addition to Brady’s bid is expected to resolve most of the issues that have come up. The deal could be approved at the owners meeting in October, with 24 of 32 votes needed to pass.

Brady, 46, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he retired.

In 2022, Brady appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

For his career, Brady has thrown for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.

Seymour, 44, was a first-round pick by the Patriots out of Georgia back in 2001 and went on to win three Super Bowls with New England.

In 2009, the Patriots traded Seymour to the Raiders for a first-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft, which they used to select OT Nate Solder. Seymour played four seasons with the Raiders before retiring in 2012.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022 and was a seven-time Pro Bowler as both a defensive end and defensive tackle. Since retiring, Seymour has become a professional poker player and is now looking to join the ownership group of his former team.

In his career, Seymour played in 164 games throughout 12 seasons with the Patriots and Raiders. He recorded 496 tackles, 57.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.