Ryan Fitzpatrick Believed To Have Hip Subluxation, MRI Scheduled For Monday

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is believed to have suffered a hip subluxation during Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Rapoport says Fitzpatrick will undergo an MRI Monday to determine the specific injury and how much damage he has to his hip.

According to Rapoport, the hope is that nothing is broken, but this is a serious injury that could force him to miss time.

Taylor Heinicke took over for Fitzpatrick and will be their starter while he’s out.

Fitzpatrick, 38, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2005. He’s played for several teams over the course of his 13-year NFL career including the Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans and Jets before he signed on with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year contract worth $11 million contract in 2019 before joining Washington this past March on a one-year contract worth $10 million.

In 2020, Fitzpatrick appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed 30 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.