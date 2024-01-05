Saints Activate DE Payton Turner From IR, Place LB Nephi Sewell On IR

The New Orleans Saints officially activated DE Payton Turner from injured reserve on Friday and placed LB Nephi Sewell on injured reserve.

The Saints officially designated Turner to return a few weeks ago, so this move was expected, as his window to be activated was set to close.

Turner, 24, is a former first-round pick by the Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Houston. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $12,524,737 contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,798,612 in 2023.

In 2023, Turner has appeared in one game and recorded one tackle.