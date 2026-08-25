Saints Carved Out Exceptions In Chris Olave’s Guarantees For Concussions, Blood Clots

According to Nick Underhill and also reported by Katherine Terrell, the Saints included a clause that allows them to void the injury guarantees in WR Chris Olave‘s new contract if he’s no longer cleared to play because of concussions or respiratory pulmonary embolism (blood clots).

Both have been issues for Olave in the past. He battled multiple concussions in 2024, and while he was healthy for the bulk of last season, the clots issue came up at the end of the season and sidelined him for much of the offseason.

Olave was cleared for training camp and the two sides worked through things to reach an agreement on a four-year, $124 million extension with up to $90 million in guarantees via injury protection.

That number has a few very important exceptions, however.

Olave, 25, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave was entering the final year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that included a $11,195,909 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $15.49 million guaranteed for 2026.

In 2025, Olave appeared in 16 games for the Saints and caught 100 of 156 targets for 1,163 yards (11.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Olave as the news becomes available.