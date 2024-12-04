Saints Designate RB Kendre Miller & WR Bub Means To Return From IR

Per the wire, the Saints have designated RB Kendre Miller and WR Bub Means to return from injured reserve.

They are also placing S Roderic Teamer on the practice squad suspended list, as he will serve three games

Miller, 22, hails from Mount Enterprise, Texas, and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Saints used the No. 71 overall pick in the third round on Miller in 2023.

Miller signed a four-year, $5,654,319 rookie contract that includes a $1,112,232 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,285,071 in 2024.

In 2024, Miller has appeared in two games for the Saints and rushed for 52 yards on nine carries (5.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.