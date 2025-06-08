Saints Hosting WR Gabe Davis For Visit

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that free agent WR Gabe Davis is scheduled to visit with the Saints this week.

Davis met with the Steelers last week, but he left Pittsburgh without a deal. He has also met with the 49ers and Giants, so there is a decent level of interest in him around the league.

The Jaguars are on the hook for Davis’ 2025 salary after signing him to a free agent deal last year and cutting him loose this offseason.

Davis, 26, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived Davis this past offseason after he failed a physical.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 catches on 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

