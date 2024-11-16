Saints Make Five Moves, Activate C Erik McCoy

The New Orleans Saints made a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 11 game.
The full list includes:
- Saints activated C Erik McCoy from injured reserve.
- Saints activated Nephi Sewell from the PUP list.
- Saints waived WR Jermaine Jackson.
- Saints elevated WR Kevin Austin Jr. and WR Dante Pettis to their active roster.
McCoy, 27, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He signed a four-year, $6 million rookie contract that included $3.7 million in guarantees.
He was set to make a base salary of $1.323 million in 2022 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $63.75 million contract in September.
McCoy was due base salaries of $9.6 million in each of the next two seasons when New Orleans converted his salary and roster bonus to clear $7.18 million in cap space for 2024.
In 2024, McCoy has appeared in and started three games for the Saints at center.
