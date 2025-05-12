Saints Make Four Moves Following Rookie Minicamp

The New Orleans Saints have signed DB Terrell Burgess and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones while cutting DB Millard Bradford and OT Jordan Mims.

Burgess, 26, was drafted by the Rams with the No. 104 pick in the third round out of Utah in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.481 million rookie deal when the Rams released him.

Burgess later signed on to the Giants’ practice squad before returning to the team on a futures contract. New York waived him with an injury designation, however. He caught on with the Commanders and was signed to the practice squad to start the season before eventually being promoted to the active roster.

The Bills signed Burgess to a contract in July before eventually releasing him.

In 2023, Burgess appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and recorded 25 total tackles.

Peoples-Jones, 26, was selected by the Browns with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,481,606 rookie contract that included a $186,606 signing bonus.

The Browns traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick on October 31st, 2023. Peoples-Jones was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but signed with Detroit. He was among the Lions’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before returning to the team.

In 2024, Peoples-Jones appeared in eight games for the Lions and caught five passes for 58 yards receiving and no touchdowns.