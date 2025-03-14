Saints ‘Making Push’ To Sign WR Cooper Kupp

Mike Silver of The Athletic reports that the Saints are “making a push” to sign WR Cooper Kupp.

Reports from earlier in the day mentioned that the Cowboys and Seahawks were in the mix to sign Kupp and that a decision could be coming soon.

Other teams that have been linked to Kupp include the Patriots, Jaguars and Broncos.

Kupp is reportedly seeking a salary of around $13-$14 million million per year in a new deal, which could be a little high for teams.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

