Saints Offer Jameis Winston Restructured Deal To Stay

Dianna Russini reports that the New Orleans Saints have offered QB Jameis Winston a restructured deal to stay with the team.

According to Russini, Winston has until Wednesday to accept the offer or he will be released.

Last we heard regarding Winston, Adam Schefter reported that with the Saints signing QB Derek Carr to a contract, the expectation is that New Orleans will release Winston.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Winston now would free up $4.4 million of available cap space while creating $10.2 million in dead money.

However, those numbers improve to $12.8 million of available cap space while creating $2.8 million in dead money if he’s designated as a post-June 1 release.

Winston, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He, unfortunately, tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him last year to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million.

In 2022, Winston was limited to appearing in just three games for the Saints and completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 858 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.