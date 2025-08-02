Saints Placing OL Nick Saldiveri On IR Due To Knee Injury, Out For The Season

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are placing former fourth-round OL Nick Saldiveri on injured reserve following a knee injury that will cause him to miss the season.

Saldiveri, 24, was a three-year starter at Old Dominion, earning an Honorable Mention for All-CUSA honors in 2021 and Second Team All-SBC as a senior.

He was selected in round four by the Saints in 2023 and signed a four-year, $4,682,283 rookie contract that includes an $842,283 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $960,571.

During his college career, Saldiveri appeared in 38 games and made 35 starts with 34 at right tackle and once at right guard.

In 2024, Saldiveri appeared in 11 games for the Saints, making six starts.

We will have more news on Saldiveri as it becomes available.