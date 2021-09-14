Saints Promote S Jeff Heath, Waive FB Adam Prentice

The New Orleans Saints officially signed DB Jeff Heath to their active roster on Tuesday and waived FB Adam Prentice.

The Saints also signed OT Caleb Benenoch and WR Kenny Stills to their practice squad.

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

Heath, 30, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley back in 2013. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a special teams contributor and a backup safety in each of his first three years in the league before signing a four-year extension with Dallas.

The Raiders signed him to a two-year, $8 million deal back in March of last year. Las Vegas released him this past May and he caught on with the Saints. He’s been on and off of their roster.

In 2020, Heath appeared in 12 games and recorded 33 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, and three pass defenses.