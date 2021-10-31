Saints QB Jameis Winston Out With Left Knee Injury

Saints’ QB Jameis Winston suffered what appeared to be a left knee injury when he was tackled awkwardly during Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Winston had to be helped off of the field and was later carted to the locker room.

The Saints have officially ruled Winston out for Sunday’s game.

Trevor Siemian has replaced Winston as the Saints’ starting quarterback with Taysom Hill out for Week 8 with a concussion.

Winston, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal last year and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million this past offseason.

In 2021, Winston has appeared in eight games for the Saints and thrown for 1,114 yards to go with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

We will have more information on Winston’s injury when it becomes available.