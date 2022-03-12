Saints Restructuring Deal Of CB Marshon Lattimore, Creating $18.45M In Cap Space

Ian Rapoport reports that the Saints are restructuring the contract of CB Marshon Lattimore, turning his base salary into a signing bonus.

The Saints had previously restructured Lattimore’s deal back in December of 2021 in order to make $500,000 in cap space, yet this time it will create $18.45 million in cap space for New Orleans.

Lattimore, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was also set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

In 2021, Lattimore appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 68 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 19 pass deflections.