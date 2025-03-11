Saints Revising S Tyrann Mathieu’s Deal To Keep Him In 2025

Nick Underhill reports the Saints are reworking S Tyrann Mathieu‘s deal to keep him in New Orleans in 2025.

Underhill adds it’s a one-year deal worth up to $7.2 million with incentives.

There were rumblings the Saints could move on because of his scheduled $11.3 million cap hit in 2025 but they have agreed on a reworked deal to lower that number and keep him around.

Mathieu, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him.

The Texans later signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He signed a three-year deal worth $33 million that included $18 million fully guaranteed with the Saints in 2022.

He was entering the last year of his contract and was set to make a base salary of $7,000,000 in 2024 before signing an extension, which was later restructured.

In 2024, Mathieu appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 62 tackles, three interceptions, seven pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.