Saints Sign Second-Round QB Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints have signed second-round QB Tyler Shough to a rookie contract, per Adam Schefter.

Schefter mentions that Shough’s four-year, $10.795 million rookie deal is fully guaranteed, and it also includes an annual roster bonus structure, which no other non-first-round pick has, where Shough receives the majority of his compensation each year during the first week of training camp.

Shough, 25, was a four-star recruit ranked as the sixth overall quarterback in the 2018 class out of Chandler, Arizona. He committed to Oregon and enrolled for the 2018 season

Shough entered the portal after three years at Oregon and committed to Texas Tech for the 2022 season. He entered the portal for his final year of eligibility in 2024 after three years at Texas Tech and committed to Louisville.

The Saints used the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Shough. He was projected to sign a four-year, $10,793,226 contract with a $4,489,22 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Shough appeared in 42 games over seven years and completed 63 percent of his passes for 7,820 yards, 59 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also rushed 246 times for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns.