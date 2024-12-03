Saints Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints signed DB Millard Bradford and G Sincere Haynesworth to their practice squad, per the transaction wire.

Bradford, 25, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of TCU in 2024. He was let go at the end of training camp and brought back on the practice squad. New Orleans promoted him to the active roster in early November and released him at the end of the month.

In 2024, Bradford has appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded one tackle.