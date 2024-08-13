Saints Signing CB Kaleb Ford-Dement, Waiving FB Zander Horvath

According to Matthew Paras, the Saints are signing CB Kaleb Ford-Dement and waiving FB Zander Horvath.

Horvath, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He wound up cracking Los Angeles’ active roster as a rookie but was waived the following preseason.

He bounced on and off the Chargers’ practice squad last season before signing with the Saints back in March.

In 2022, Horvath appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded five receptions for eight yards and two touchdowns, to go along with four rushing attempts for eight yards.