Saints Signing K Brian Johnson Off Bears Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are signing K Brian Johnson off of the Bears’ practice squad.

New Orleans has had kicker woes in 2021 and just put Cody Parkey on injured reserve. Usual starting K Wil Lutz is eligible to come off of injured reserve after the Saints’ bye in Week 6, but he might need more time to recover.

Rapoport points out the Saints have to keep Johnson on their active roster for three games after signing him away from Chicago.

Johnson, 23, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech following the 2021 NFL Draft. Chicago waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

During his five-year college career, Johnson made 54-71 field goal attempts (76.1 percent) with a long of 55 yards. He was also a perfect 131-131 on extra points.