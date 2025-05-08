Saints Trying Out 16 Players Including WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

The New Orleans Saints announced that they’re trying out 16 players during their rookie minicamp this weekend including veteran WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and DB Terrell Burgess.

The full list includes:

Iowa Western QB Hunter Dekkers Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones New Mexico DB Cameron Watts Northern Illinois DB Javaughn Byrd Langston DB Travis Martin Ottawa DB Eric Cumberbatch Utah DB Terrell Burgess Kansas LS Logan Klusman Villanova LB Brendan Bell South Dakota OL Joey Lombard Oklahoma State WR Leon Johnson III SMU WR Roderick Daniels Jr. Middle Tennessee State WR Holden Willis UTSA WR Chris Carpenter UTSA DL Brandon Brown Tulane DL Patrick Jenkins

Peoples-Jones, 26, was selected by the Browns with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,481,606 rookie contract that included a $186,606 signing bonus.

The Browns traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick on October 31st, 2023. Peoples-Jones was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but signed with Detroit. He was among the Lions’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before returning to the team.

In 2024, Peoples-Jones appeared in eight games for the Lions and caught five passes for 58 yards receiving and no touchdowns.