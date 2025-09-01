Saints Worked Out Eight Players Monday

The New Orleans Saints brought in a large group of free agents on Monday for workouts.

The full list includes:

Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021 out of Kentucky. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract after having the team decline his fifth-year option back in April when Washington elected to waive him in October 2024.

Davis then caught on with the Packers’ practice squad a few weeks later. The Vikings signed him to their active roster before waiving him in December when he was claimed by the Jets.

New York released Davis coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Davis appeared in nine games for the Commanders and Vikings, recording 18 total tackles and a sack.

Rice, 23, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2024. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million contract with the Chargers.

However, Los Angeles opted to waive Rice coming out of the preseason.

Rice is the sone of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice.

In 2024, Rice was active for three games for the Chargers, but did not record a stat.

During his college career at Colorado and USC, Rice caught 111 passes for 1,821 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 43 games.