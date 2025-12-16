Saints WR Devaughn Vele Week-To-Week With Shoulder Injury

According to Nick Underhill, Saints WR Devaughn Vele is week-to-week with a shoulder injury.

Ordinarily it wouldn’t be season-ending, but Underhill notes the timing could be tricky with just three games left for New Orleans.

Vele has come on strong in recent weeks after being acquired in a preseason trade.

Vele, 28, was originally selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract when Denver traded him to the Saints for a pair of draft picks.

In 2025, Vele appeared in 13 games for the Saints and caught 25 passes on 39 targets for 293 yards and two touchdowns.