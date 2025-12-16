Saints WR Devaughn Vele Week-To-Week With Shoulder Injury

According to Nick Underhill, Saints WR Devaughn Vele is week-to-week with a shoulder injury.
Ordinarily it wouldn’t be season-ending, but Underhill notes the timing could be tricky with just three games left for New Orleans.
Vele has come on strong in recent weeks after being acquired in a preseason trade.
Vele, 28, was originally selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract when Denver traded him to the Saints for a pair of draft picks.
In 2025, Vele appeared in 13 games for the Saints and caught 25 passes on 39 targets for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!