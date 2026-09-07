Schefter On Puka Nacua: ‘He’s Gonna Be Out There Against The San Francisco 49ers’

Earlier this offseason, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said “it’s within the realm of options” that Rams WR Puka Nacua could miss the team’s season opener with an ongoing review of an off-field incident.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Schefter completely changed his tone on the situation. He expressed the utmost confidence that Nacua will play on Thursday and doesn’t think he’s going to face any discipline this year as of now.

“I think there’s a real possibility that Puka’s gonna go through the season unscathed and not face any discipline for his part in that off the field incident… He’s gonna be out there against the San Francisco 49ers,” Schefter said.

Schefter noted that Nacua didn’t land on the Commissioner’s Exempt List like Packers RB Josh Jacobs and Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper did, which he feels bodes well for Nacua’s chances.

Nacua, 25, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU. He just finished the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026 and made a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

In 2025, Nacua appeared in 16 games for the Rams and caught 129 passes on 166 targets for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 105 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Nacua as the news becomes available.