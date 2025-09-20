Seahawks Announce Four Moves Ahead Of Week 3

The Seahawks announced four roster moves on Saturday ahead of their game in Week 3, including elevating S D’Anthony Bell and RB Jacardia Wright.

Additionally, Seattle added S Jerrick Reed II to their active roster and G Shane Lemieux to their practice squad.

Bell, 28, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa Central following the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team and stuck on the roster each of his first three seasons.

Cleveland declined to tender Bell as a restricted free agent in 2025 and he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks.

In 2025, Bell has appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded one tackle.