Seahawks Announce Six Moves, Placing DT Jarran Reed On IR

The Seahawks announced multiple moves on Saturday, including placing veteran DT Jarran Reed on injured reserve due to thumb and wrist injuries.

Seattle also placed WR Dareke Young on IR, while signing DT Quinton Bohanna and WR Cody White to the main roster.

In addition, LB Patrick O’Connell and WR Ricky White III were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Reed, 32, was selected in the second round out of Alabama in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,889,636 that included a signing bonus of $1,756,100 before agreeing to a two-year, $23 million deal with Seattle in March of 2020.

He wound up being cut by Seattle and signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2021. He played out a one-year deal with the Packers before signing a two-year, $10.8 million deal with the Seahawks in 2023.

Reed was set to become a free agent when he signed a three-year, $25 million extension with Seattle.

In 2025, Reed has appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and recorded 17 tackles and one and a half sacks in two starts.