Seahawks Announce Three Moves, Elevate LB Bruce Irvin

The Seahawks announced three roster moves on Saturday, including activating RB Travis Homer from injured reserve and elevating veteran OLB Bruce Irvin.

The team is also elevating WR Cade Johnson from the practice squad.

Irvin, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He spent four years in Seattle before signing a four-year, $37 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2016.

The Raiders cut Irvin loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Falcons and finished out the season in Atlanta. From there, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers for 2019 and returned to the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2020 before missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

The Bears signed Irvin to their practice squad in 2021, later promoting him to the active roster.

In 2022, Irvin has appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded two tackles.