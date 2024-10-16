Seahawks Announce Three Moves, Place S Rayshawn Jenkins On IR

The Seahawks announced three roster moves on Wednesday, placing S Rayshawn Jenkins on injured reserve.

In corresponding moves, the team is signing S Ty Okada to the active roster from the practice squad and signing CB Eric Garror as Okada’s replacement.

Jenkins, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017 out of Miami. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.06 million rookie contract that included a $662,212 signing bonus.

Jenkins was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the Jaguars.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $8 million in 2024 when he was let go, joining the Seahawks ahead of the new season.

In 2024, Jenkins has appeared in six games for the Seahawks, recording 38 tackles and recovering one fumble for a 102-yard touchdown in six starts.

We will have more on Jenkins as it becomes available.