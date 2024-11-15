Seahawks C Connor Williams Retiring From NFL

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald announced veteran C Connor Williams is retiring from the NFL, per Brady Henderson.

Macdanold said Williams decided to retire earlier this week for personal reasons. When asked if the offensive lineman could change his mind, Macdonald responded: “I don’t believe so,” per Henderson.

Olu Oluwatimi is now slated to be the team’s new starter at center.

It’s a surprising move for Williams and the Seahawks offensive line given he’s been an every-game starter. He was still having a productive season with PFF rating him the No. 18 overall center out of 38 players.

Williams should be placed on the reserve/retired list in the near future.

Williams, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,488,996 contract with the Cowboys that included a $2,071,996 signing bonus.

Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Dolphins. He played out that deal and signed with the Seahawks in August.

In 2024, Williams appeared in nine games and started all nine times at center.