Seahawks DBs Coach Karl Scott Planning To Stay With Team

According to Ian Rapoport, Seahawks DBs coach and pass game specialist Karl Scott is planning to stay in Seattle after drawing interest around the league as a defensive coordinator.

Scott interviewed for the Cardinals’ coordinator job yesterday. He also interviewed for the Commanders’ DC opening before they hired Daronte Jones.

Scott, 40, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Delta State in 2007.

He has worked for several programs, mainly as a defensive backs coach, winning a National Championship with Alabama in 2020.

Scott got his first NFL coaching opportunity in 2021 with the Vikings as their DB coach before joining the Seahawks in 2022 in the same role.