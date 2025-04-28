Seahawks Exercising Fifth-Year Option On OT Charles Cross

The Seattle Seahawks are officially picking up OT Charles Cross‘s fifth-year option for the 2026 season, according to Ian Rapoport.

He’s been exceptional on the offensive line since the team used a first-round pick on him, having started every game he was active thus far in his career.

Cross, 24, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. He was a first-team All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2021. The Seahawks used the No. 9 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $21,383,456 contract that includes a $12,731,604 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Cross appeared in and started all 17 games for the Seahawks at left tackle.