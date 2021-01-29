Seahawks Hire Shane Waldron As Offensive Coordinator, Andy Dickerson As Run-Game Coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday that they’ve officially hired Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator and Andy Dickerson as run-game coordinator.

Waldron takes over for former OC Brian Schottenheimer after his contract with Seattle was terminated earlier this month.

“We are really excited to bring Shane Waldron to the Seahawks,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “His creative and competitive approach to the game will bring out the best in our players and coaches. Shane also brings great knowledge and insight about our division. His vision for the future, along with the caliber of players on our offense, made him a must get for us.”

“We are fortunate to be able to add Andy Dickerson as our run game coordinator,” Carroll said. “He has worked with Shane for many years and that continuity will be an integral factor in the transition process.

“They, together with our staff, will work to capture the many strengths we have developed over the years and expand the explosive ability that Russell (Wilson) and crew have afforded us.”

Waldron, 41, began his coaching career with the Patriots as an offensive quality control coach in 2008 before bouncing around the college ranks with UMass from 2012-2015.

Washington signed him to become their offensive quality control coach in 2016 before joining the Rams in 2017 as their TEs coach. He was soon promoted to passing game coordinator the following season.

This will be his first offensive coordinator job in the NFL.