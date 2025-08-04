Seahawks Hosted Eight Players For Workouts

By
Tony Williams
-

The Seattle Seahawks hosted eight free agents for a workout on Monday, per the transaction wire.

The full list of players includes:

  1. LS Peter Bowden
  2. DB Will Brooks
  3. DB Michael Dowell
  4. LB Xander Mueller
  5. DB Shamari Simmons
  6. LS Zach Triner
  7. LB Alphonzo Tuputala
  8. OT Cameron Fleming

Fleming, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

He then returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement. The Cowboys elected not to pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however.

From there, Fleming had a one-year stint with the Giants and a four-year stint with the Broncos, all on one-year deals. 

In 2024, Fleming appeared in one game for the Broncos.

