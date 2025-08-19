Seahawks Hosting G Dalton Risner For Visit

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks are hosting veteran G Dalton Risner for a visit.

Fowler also reports Risner is considering a visit with the Steelers.

Risner also worked out for the Bengals on Tuesday. Jordan Schultz reports the lineman had had a “strong meeting and workout” and the two sides plan to stay in touch.

Cincinnati was listed as a potential suitor earlier this offseason, along with the Broncos.

Risner, 30, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,690,000.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2023 when he signed on with the Vikings in September.

In 2024, Risner appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and made eight starts at right guard.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.