Seahawks Hosting LB Jerome Baker For Visit

Adam Schefter reports that the Titans hosted free agent LB Jerome Baker for a visit and he’s now scheduled to meet with the Seahawks.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Baker, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins out of Ohio State back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,809,200 contract and set to make a base salary of $2,433,000 for the 2021 season when he signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Miami.

He earned a base salary of $8,410,000 in 2023 and was set to earn $10,768,000 in 2024 before being released.

In 2023, Baker appeared in 13 games and recorded 78 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, three pass defenses, and one defensive touchdown.

