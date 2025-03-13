Seahawks Hosting RB Julius Chestnut For Visit

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Titans are not tendering RFA RB Julius Chestnut, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Wilson adds Chestnut is headed to Seattle for his first free agency visit.

Chestnut, 24, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Sacred Heart. He was cut as a rookie and bounced on and off their practice squad.

Chestnut was signed to the active roster in December 2022 and re-signed to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Chestnut appeared in all 17 games for the Titans, rushed 22 times for 102 yards and caught two passes for 11 yards.