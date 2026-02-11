Seahawks Interviewing Four In-House Candidates For OC

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Seahawks are interviewing four in-house candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator job on Thursday and Friday.

With former OC Klint Kubiak set to become the head coach of the Raiders, the team will interview QBs coach Andrew Janocko, pass game coordinator Jake Peetz, assistant OL coach Justin Outten, and Mack Brown.

Outten, 42, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Syracuse back in 2007. From there, he served as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Westfield High School in Houston from 2008-15.

Outten received his first opportunity in the NFL with the Falcons as an offensive intern in 2016. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before joining the Packers in 2019.

Outten joined the Broncos in 2022 as their offensive coordinator. He left after just one year, after HC Nathaniel Hackett was fired, and the Titans hired him as a RB coach/run game coordinator.

He was hired by the Seahawks as a run game specialist/assistant OL coach when Klint Kubiak was hired as OC for the 2025 season.

We will have more on Seattle’s offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.