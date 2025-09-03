Seahawks Make Another Six Practice Squad Moves, Re-Sign RB Damien Martinez

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have released G Sataoa Laumea, DE Jalan Gaines and DT Anthony Campbell from the practice squad.
In corresponding moves, the Seahawks re-signed RB Damien Martinez, OT Amari Kight and CB Shemar Jean-Charles.
This is the inverse of yesterday’s move. Brady Henderson explains Seattle did it to give Laumea, Gaines and Campbell a week of practice squad pay as a thankful gesture after spending all of training camp with the team.
Seattle’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- WR Tyrone Broden
- C Federico Maranges (International)
- LB Patrick O’Connell
- NT Brandon Pili
- S Jerrick Reed II
- LB Jamie Sheriff
- DT J.R. Singleton
- WR Ricky White III
- RB Jacardia Wright
- DB Shaquill Griffin
- WR Courtney Jackson
- LB Chris Paul
- DB D’Anthony Bell
- RB Damien Martinez
- OT Amari Kight
- CB Shemar Jean-Charles
Martinez, 21, was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $4,338,944 rookie deal through 2028 and was set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025 but was among Seattle’s final roster cuts. He re-signed on the practice squad shortly after.
In his collegiate career, Martinez appeared in 38 games over three seasons and rushed 514 times for 3,169 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 391 yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!