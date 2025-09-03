Seahawks Make Another Six Practice Squad Moves, Re-Sign RB Damien Martinez

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have released G Sataoa Laumea, DE Jalan Gaines and DT Anthony Campbell from the practice squad.

In corresponding moves, the Seahawks re-signed RB Damien Martinez, OT Amari Kight and CB Shemar Jean-Charles.

This is the inverse of yesterday’s move. Brady Henderson explains Seattle did it to give Laumea, Gaines and Campbell a week of practice squad pay as a thankful gesture after spending all of training camp with the team.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

DT Quinton Bohanna WR Tyrone Broden C Federico Maranges (International) LB Patrick O’Connell NT Brandon Pili S Jerrick Reed II LB Jamie Sheriff DT J.R. Singleton WR Ricky White III RB Jacardia Wright DB Shaquill Griffin WR Courtney Jackson LB Chris Paul DB D’Anthony Bell RB Damien Martinez OT Amari Kight CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Martinez, 21, was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $4,338,944 rookie deal through 2028 and was set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025 but was among Seattle’s final roster cuts. He re-signed on the practice squad shortly after.

In his collegiate career, Martinez appeared in 38 games over three seasons and rushed 514 times for 3,169 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 391 yards.