Seahawks Make Two Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks signed RB Myles Gaskin to their practice squad and waived DT Quinton Bohanna in a corresponding move.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

WR Tyrone Broden (Injured) C Federico Maranges (International) LB Jamie Sheriff DT J.R. Singleton WR Ricky White III RB Jacardia Wright (Injured) WR Courtney Jackson LB Chris Paul DB Shemar Jean-Charles OT Amari Kight OL Shane Lemieux (Injured) S Maxen Hook DT Bubba Thomas DB Tyler Hall WR Velus Jones DB Quandre Diggs WR Jimmy Holiday WR Ja’Markis Weston RB Myles Gaskin

Gaskin, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster.

Gaskin returned to the Vikings’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team. He was on and off of their roster last year. He had a stint with the Ravens in August. He’s bounced on and off the Seahawks’ practice squad this season.

In 2024, Gaskin appeared in five games for the Vikings and carried the ball once for a three-yard loss and a reception for 11 yards.