Seahawks Making Two Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed LB Alphonzo Tuputala and waived CB Kam Alexander in a corresponding move.

Both players are rookie free agents. Tuputala tried out for Seattle at their rookie minicamp back in May.

Tuputala, 6-2 and 230 pounds, played six years at Washington and was a starter for his final three.

During his six-year college career, Tuputala recorded 234 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass deflections in 53 career games.