Seahawks Making Two Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed LB Alphonzo Tuputala and waived CB Kam Alexander in a corresponding move.
Both players are rookie free agents. Tuputala tried out for Seattle at their rookie minicamp back in May.
Tuputala, 6-2 and 230 pounds, played six years at Washington and was a starter for his final three.
During his six-year college career, Tuputala recorded 234 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass deflections in 53 career games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!