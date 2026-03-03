Seahawks Not Franchise Tagging RB Kenneth Walker

ESPN’s Peter Schrager reports the Seahawks are not franchise tagging RB Kenneth Walker III.

Per Over The Cap, the franchise tag for RBs would have cost Seattle $14,293,000, but instead they will let the Super Bowl MVP hit the open market. He is expected to be among the top RBs to make it to free agency and should have plenty of suitors.

Walker, 25, was selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year $8,441,580 contract that included a $3,319,331 signing bonus.

Walker is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed 221 times for 1,027 yards (4.6 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 282 yards.

