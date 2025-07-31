Seahawks OT Charles Cross Expected To Be Ready For Week 1 After Finger Surgery

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Seahawks OT Charles Cross is expected to be ready for the regular season after undergoing successful surgery on his dislocated finger.
Cross, 24, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. He was a first-team All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2021. The Seahawks used the No. 9 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He signed a four-year, $21,383,456 contract that includes a $12,731,604 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
In 2024, Cross appeared in and started all 17 games for the Seahawks at left tackle.
