Seahawks Place G Anthony Bradford On IR Among Other Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have placed starting G Anthony Bradford on injured reserve.

Two @Seahawks return to practice, and other roster moves from this morning. https://t.co/cwkeAElncg — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 27, 2024

Seattle also promoted LB Patrick O’Connell from the practice squad to the active roster, designated OLB Uchenna Nwosu and OT Stone Forsythe to return from injured reserve and restored RB George Holani from the practice squad injured list.

Bradford, 23, was a two-year starter at LSU. He appeared in 29 total games for the Tigers and made 17 starts. The Seahawks drafted him with the No. 108 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,643,988 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $803,988.

In 2024, Bradford has appeared in 11 games and made 11 starts at right guard for the Seahawks. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 74 guard out of 77 qualifying players.