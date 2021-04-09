Seahawks Re-Sign CB Damarious Randall

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have re-signed CB Damarious Randall to a one-year contract.

Randall, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract when the Browns acquired him from the Packers in 2018 for QB DeShone Kizer.

The Browns picked up his fifth-year option which cost them $9.1 million for the 2019 season. Randall signed a one-year contract worth up to $3.25 million with the Raiders this past April before being cut coming out of camp.

The Seahawks signed him to their practice squad and he bounced on and off their active roster last season.

In 2020, Randall appeared in 10 games and recorded two tackles and no interceptions.

